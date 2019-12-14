WATERTOWN — Representatives from Jefferson Community College attended a National Humanities Alliance briefing Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to showcase how humanities programming can serve veterans.
This showcase came as part of a conversation about the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Dialogues on the Experience of War program and the success of a program by the same name offered at JCC, made possible due to a grant from the endowment.
JCC first received its Dialogues on the Experience of War grant from the NEH in 2018.
Wednesday’s briefing was co-sponsored by Reps. Elise Stefanik, Chellie Pingree, David Price, and Steve Stivers. Those in attendance, including congressional staffers, learned the program not only helped the veterans involved but had a far-reaching impact on the broader community of student veterans.
“The main goal is to shed light on the outstanding work from NEH grantees,” said Alexandra Klein, communications manager for the NHA. “At the briefing they were saying the program received such an upswell of support on campus they’re confident it’ll continue regardless of whether JCC applies for the grant again,” she said.
According to a statement from the NHA, the Dialogues on the Experience of War programs, designed specifically to reach military veterans, bring together veterans and civilians to reflect upon powerful literature and art about war.
The Dialogues on the Experience of War course at JCC took a cohort of student veterans on a trip to Gettysburg, Pa., and Washington, D.C. They then spent the semester working with different professors to discuss literature and history and reflect on their own experiences.
Participants from JCC at Capitol Hill on Wednesday included Stephanie Eriacho, veteran and student; Craig A. McNamara, director, Advising Center and Veterans Services; Ronald Palmer, professor of history; and Ty A. Stone, president of JCC.
“Time and again, participants in Dialogues on the Experience of War programs tell us that the opportunity to reflect on war while discussing works of literature, art, and film is invaluable — as is the opportunity to build community,” said Cecily Hill, NHA’s NEH for All project director, in a statement. “With our partners at Jefferson Community College, we are delighted to shine a spotlight on these programs, illuminating how NEH funding and humanities programming supports veterans throughout our nation.”
The NHA Foundation advances the humanities by conducting and supporting research on the humanities and communicating the value of the humanities to a range of audiences including elected officials and the general public.
“I think that one of the things that the NEH initiative strives to do is shed light on this exemplary work that is happening across the country that a lot of people are unaware of,” Ms. Klein said. “It’s a really great thing to call attention to.”
