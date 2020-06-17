LAFARGEVILLE — The town of Orleans is mourning the loss of Patrick Conley, a former youth commission board president and girls basketball coach.
Mr. Conley died on May 20 at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City.
On Saturday at 11 a.m., a memorial tree will be planted at the Town of Orleans Pavilion on Sunrise Avenue in LaFargeville in memory of Mr. Conley. Youth are invited to attend and plant flowers or place painted rocks in his honor.
In 2011, Mr. Conley started coaching basketball for the town of Orleans. He joined the youth commission board in 2014. In 2016, he took the presidency of the board and continued to coach girls basketball.
Connie Johnston said Mr. Conley started coaching her daughter’s basketball team when she was in fifth grade.
“He followed my daughter’s sports career all the way through,” Mrs. Johnston said.
Mr. Conley was known for his passions; birds, Cadillacs and the youth sports program. Mrs. Johnston said she remembers him pulling into her driveway in his Cadillac, his son Cooper in the seat next to him, whooping and hollering.
“He was such a happy, care-free guy,” she said.
Mr. Conley had a small hobby farm called “Conley’s Country Critters,” where he raised peacocks, ducks and other birds. Mrs. Johnston said that she recalls how excited he would be to show visitors around the farm.
Patty Sourwine, who sat on the Orleans youth commission with Mr. Conley, said she remembers how Mr. Conley would work to ensure every child on the team made at least one basket in a season.
“Some games would be quite comical, but he really worked hard to make sure as many kids as possible got a basket,” she said.
Mrs. Sourwine said that Mr. Conley, a typically humble man, would actually be embarrassed about the memorial service planned for Saturday.
“He would hate this actually, he would say, ‘Girls, go play basketball,’ but we felt we had to do it,” she said. “He deserves it, he earned it.”
A trust has been set up with Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent to benefit Mr. Conley’s 10-year-old son Cooper.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 368, LaFargeville, NY 13656, or dropped off at Citizens Bank in LaFargeville.
