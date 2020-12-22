WATERTOWN — The Rev. Jeff Smith wants to make sure soldiers know the community is there to support Fort Drum while they mourn the loss of Cpl. Hayden A. Harris.
Cpl. Harris was shot to death in a wooded area in New Jersey over the weekend allegedly by another Fort Drum soldier after the two apparently argued over swapping vehicles with each other.
Rev. Smith of the First Baptist Church on State Street is organizing a memorial service for the corporal at the Climb to Glory monument in Thompson Park at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“I just want Fort Drum know we care,” Rev. Smith said. “We’re going to mourn and grieve with them.”
He chose the monument in Thompson Park because it was an appropriate place for the Fort Drum community and the public to come together to honor the soldier.
When he heard the news of his death, Rev. Smith thought about Cpl. Harris’ family and how they will forever connect the tragedy of their loved one’s killing with the holidays, he said. Cpl. Harris is survived by his mother, father and sister.
The circumstances of his death makes it even more tragic, he said.
Rev. Smith’s thoughts are also with the family of the soldier who’s accused killing him.
“Can you imagine that they have the deal with, ‘My son killed another soldier?’ You have to feel for them, too,” he said.
He’s asked Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith to say a few words at Wednesday’s service.
Private Jamaal Mellish, 23, remains in the custody of Fort Drum Military Police, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
Stars and Stripes reported Cpl. Harris was found shot to death in the wooded area.
Cpl. Harris was meeting with Pvt. Mellish “for some type of vehicle exchange” in Watertown over the weekend when the meeting escalated, authorities told a New Jersey paper.
Pvt. Mellish was supposed to exchange a Ford Mustang with Cpl. Harris, and receive a Chevrolet truck, New Jersey police said. The two had previously done business with one another, they said.
Investigators believe Pvt. Mellish abducted Cpl. Harris in the corporal’s truck and drove him to the New York City area, then over state lines to New Jersey, according news reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.