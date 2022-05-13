WATERTOWN — More than 300 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine and 65 bags of heroin were seized Wednesday as part of an investigation by the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force.
The seizure resulted in the arrest of Cody A. Jones, 33, of 734 Franklin St. He is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was held in jail after an arraignment hearing. Additional arrests and charges are pending.
At around 2 p.m. Wednesday, members of the drug task force executed a search warrant at Mr. Jones’s residence. He had been the subject of a months-long drug investigation, according to the task force.
When the members made entry, two adult females and two children were inside. They were secured without incident. As part of the investigation, a vehicle stop was conducted as well on a 2003 Dodge pickup, which was allegedly being driven by Mr. Jones, who was detained along with a passenger with him.
By the end of the search, around 300.8 grams of meth, 14.2 grams of cocaine, 70 bags of heroin, a bottle of liquid morphine, 29.8 grams of molly, a money counter, digital scales, packaging materials, $1,707 in cash and a .22-caliber handgun with 42 rounds of ammunition were seized.
The task force was assisted in this investigation by the Watertown police road patrol and identification unit, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.