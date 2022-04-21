PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. — Authorities seized nearly 30 ounces of cocaine, roughly 20 grams of crack cocaine, a hand gun and thousands of dollars from a residence on Tuesday.
Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 36914 Ore Bed Road in Philadelphia, where Pasquale S. Brancatella lives. The location has been the focus of a monthslong investigation by the task force.
When officers executed the warrant, Mr. Brancatella and two adult women were at the residence. They were secured without incident, according to the task force.
By the end of the search, items seized included 27.5 ounces of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded .38-caliber handgun, 500 rounds of .38-caliber handgun ammunition, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and $112,120 in cash.
Mr. Brancatella, 56, was charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was processed in jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in Jefferson County Court.
The task force was assisted in the investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department ID Unit, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
