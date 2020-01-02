WATERTOWN — Two soldiers from Fort Drum welcomed Jefferson County’s first baby of the new year.
Avery Vazquez was born to Daisha Kelly and Antonio Vazquez at around 8:08 p.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing seven pounds, one ounce, and is 21 inches long.
Mr. Vazquez, 28, is from Syracuse and Ms. Kelly, 24, is from Florida. They moved to the area when they both got stationed at Fort Drum. She, a specialist, has been active duty for two years, and Mr. Vazquez, a sergeant, has been in the military for nine years.
They said they both want Avery to grow up learning the same values they did as kids: respect, self love and courage.
“You might hit the lowest point, but sometimes that’s the springboard for you to get to the next stop,” Mr. Vazquez said. “Hopefully, he’ll be able to keep a good head during those times.”
Their goal for the next year is to raise their son to be the best man he can be, Ms. Kelly said. And for new parents, their message is to be patient.
“He is going to do whatever he wants to do,” Mr. Vazquez said. “All babies come out knowing what they need to do. It’s just going to take a while for them to get to it.”
Ms. Kelly said she was told by one doctor that she was due Jan. 3, and told by another Jan. 1.
“He just decided to come,” Mr. Vazquez said. “He said, ‘I’m ready.’”
The first-time parents said Avery is a healthy boy and will be ready to go home Friday. His parents, too, are ready for his homecoming, as his room and the house have been ready to welcome Avery for some time.
“Everything is set and ready to go,” he said.
As far as joining the military, Mr. Vazquez said he’s not going to force anything.
“If he wanted to join, I’m all for it,” he said. “But I’m not going to fully encourage it. Most sons really want to follow their dad’s footsteps, but there’s no need to keep putting your feet where my feet have already been.”
