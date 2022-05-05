GLEN PARK — The white-water rafting season is pushing along despite the collapse of a portion of the old Remington Paper Mill on Route 12E and County Route 190, which resulted in debris going into the Black River.
Ronald E. Smith, part owner of Adirondack River Outfitters, said that it would be difficult to clean up the ruins until the water level goes down.
Mr. Smith said that he spoke with National Grid, which owns the land, on Monday, but there was no timetable yet for the ruins to be removed from the water. He was told engineers will have to take a look at the ruins.
“National Grid’s not just a small company, they’re not going to just do a haphazard application to get in the river there,” Mr. Smith said. “I’m going to guess it’s going to be a little while.”
Robert V. Peterson, co-owner of BOB Rafting, said that he “assumes” the water levels are going to have to drop “significantly” in order for the debris to be extracted from the water.
Mr. Peterson said he does not anticipate the debris affecting the ability to run trips, but he does think it will affect the trips overall.
“It’s going to affect us as far as running trips because if we have to, we’ll just pick up and carry around that spot,” he said. “It’ll take away some of the … enjoyment of the trip, but, you know, safety first.”
Mr. Smith said ARO started running trips last weekend, and paddlers were able to avoid the debris.
“We’re able to, with some extra effort, work our way around where that material is,” he said.
He said that if water levels go lower, there will be no problem, adding that if the water levels are high, “then it creates a different level of problem where we might have to get out of the river and carry rafts around it.”
Although the debris isn’t stopping the ARO from doing its runs, it is costing the guided-trip company, Mr. Smith said.
“It’s costing us extra personnel,” he said. “We’re taking all the safety precautions that are required because of that obstruction, you know, slows the trips down and takes extra staff, but that’s just the way it goes.”
National Grid spokesperson Jared Paventi said that the energy company has “assessed the condition of the old Remington Mill and evaluated options to mitigate further impacts to the Black River.”
He added that National Grid has submitted a plan to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. National Grid is awaiting approval from the two departments before proceeding with cleanup efforts.
Mr. Paventi said that there will be no comment on the plan until the company receives approval.
Nance Arquiett, DEC public information officer, said in a statement that the department has received an application from National Grid to remove the building altogether.
That application is now being reviewed by the DEC.
“DEC subjects every permit application to rigorous review of all applicable federal and state standards to ensure the decision is protective of public health and the environment,” Ms. Arquiett said in a statement.
