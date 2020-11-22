ALEXANDRIA BAY — After the Jefferson County Board of Elections certified results from the Nov. 3 election, incumbent Republican village Deputy Mayor and Trustee Brad P. Millett won his bid for re-election.
In a four-way race between Mr. Millett, another Republican Judith V. Fulmer, Trevor Bogard of the Courage Party and Christopher Strough of the Lighthouse Party, Mr. Millett finished with the largest number of votes, 29% of the 1,096 votes cast. Mr. Strough came in second with 22%, and Ms. Fulmer finished third with 20% of the vote.
