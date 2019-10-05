CARTHAGE — A teenager was ostensibly driving a faulty minivan on Route 126 Saturday morning when the vehicle started pulling him into the guardrail.
At around 10 a.m., state troopers and the West Carthage Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at 31888 Route 126. A 17-year-old was driving west toward Watertown when his Dodge minivan started pulling him to the right, his parents said. The vehicle crashed into a guardrail despite the teen’s effort to regain control. The van came to a rest on the shoulder and left a section of the guardrail laying on the ground. The teen driver of the van was uninjured in the crash.
The driver’s stepdad said the teen had just obtained his driver’s license.
“This is not the type of call you want to get in the morning,” the stepdad, who did not give his name, said. “The most important thing is he is OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.