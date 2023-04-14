ADAMS CENTER — A minor earthquake was felt in Jefferson County early Friday morning.
Centered less than a mile west of Adams Center, the 2.6-magnitude quake was first reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 1:30 a.m.
North country residents provided 50 responses to the USGS via online and phone reporting avenues at seismographic information centers.
The responses cover 11 ZIP codes, with the most coming from people in Adams Center, Adams, Henderson and Watertown.
The responses and data are compiled by teams at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.
The north country sees occasional seismic activity — a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Massena in February — but most cause little to no damage and go unnoticed by a majority of residents in a temblor’s radius.
On the Richter Scale, earthquakes are noted with a magnitude between 1.0 to 9.0 or above, with quakes measuring less than 2.0 considered micro, and those in the range of 2.0 to 3.9 typically described as minor by the USGS — small indoor objects can be observed shaking.
New York’s largest recorded earthquake struck on Sept. 5, 1944. Measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale, it knocked out power and damaged buildings in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
The February earthquake that killed nearly 60,000 people and leveled 200,000 buildings in Turkey and Syria registered at 7.8 magnitude.
If you feel what you believe to be an earthquake, you can submit an online report to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” database at earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi.
