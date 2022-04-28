Minor injured in apparent tasing near city YMCA

WATERTOWN — A minor was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following an apparent tasing in the city Thursday evening.

The person who was tased went to the YMCA near Public Square directly following the incident.

What appeared to be blood could be seen on the sidewalk across the street from the YMCA.

The investigation is ongoing.

