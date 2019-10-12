CARTHAGE — There were minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Bridge Street.
At around noon, state police, two trucks from the West Carthage Fire Department and Natural Bridge Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash at 52 Bridge Street. The drivers involved in the accident suffered minor injuries, according to the state police.
Emergency services closed a section of the road for around 45 minutes.
