CARTHAGE — A man who has been missing since April 21 was found deceased at the village boat launch on Saturday afternoon.
Zachary L. Montgomery, 31, was found at about 3:15 p.m., according to police Chief Reginald Huber.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CARTHAGE — A man who has been missing since April 21 was found deceased at the village boat launch on Saturday afternoon.
Zachary L. Montgomery, 31, was found at about 3:15 p.m., according to police Chief Reginald Huber.
No further details were provided at the time, however, Mr. Huber said the investigation into his death is ongoing.
Mr. Montgomery was reportedly legally blind and could not see without his glasses, according to his cousin, Joseph Johnson.
Mr. Johnson created a missing person flyer and performed searches with other family members, friends and community members to try to locate Mr. Montgomery over the past three weeks.
The boat launch is adjacent to the railroad tracks at the far end of the village’s Turning Point Park next to the bridge between Carthage and West Carthage.
Mr. Montgomery lived with his mother at 469 S. Mechanic St. and was last seen walking toward State Street along the railroad tracks that lead to the boat launch area.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Lewis County Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.