FORT DRUM — A 10th Mountain Division soldier reported missing from the base for more than two weeks has been found and is safe, Fort Drum officials said Wednesday.
Private First Class Eduardo M. Flores was reported missing in the San Bernardino, Calif., area on June 22.
Base officials said Wednesday that he was located in California and was returned to Fort Drum Monday.
Officials thanked law enforcement and the public for help in locating Pfc. Flores.
(1) comment
Let the court martial begin…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.