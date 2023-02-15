WEST CARTHAGE — State police investigated an unattended death Tuesday on Champion Street in West Carthage.
Troopers reported Wednesday the deceased found in an abandoned garage at 67 Champion St. was Tyler J. Moroughan, who had been reported missing Jan. 8. At the time it was reported the 30-year-old Martinsburg man was last seen leaving a residence on Champion Street.
