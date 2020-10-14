LERAY — State police are searching for a 16-year-old who was last seen Wednesday at her residence in the town of LeRay.
Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding Savannah R. Ostrom. She is described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ms. Ostrom are asked to contact 911, or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.
