WATERTOWN — City police say a man who was reported missing Thursday was later found dead in the Black River.
Peter B. Washer, 68, of Watertown, was reported missing Thursday morning, having last been seen Monday operating a 2015 Honda CRV. His vehicle was located in the J.B. Wise Place parking lot on Black River Parkway on Thursday, shortly after the city fire department was dispatched to the river after a kayaker reported having seen a body in the water.
