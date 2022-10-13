Mix to stay as Watertown city manager

Watertown City Manager Kenneth A. Mix during a City Council meeting in 2020. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is staying put with the city.

Mr. Mix told Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on Thursday afternoon that he will remain in the $125,000-a-year position after he and council members resolved some issues involving the way he and his staff were being treated.

