WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is staying put with the city.
Mr. Mix told Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on Thursday afternoon that he will remain in the $125,000-a-year position after he and council members resolved some issues involving the way he and his staff were being treated.
At an Oct. 3 City Council meeting, Mr. Mix had informed the council in a letter that he would not be renewing his contract after it expires on Dec. 31, without specifying what prompted his planned departure.
Council members have since tried to convince Mr. Mix to reverse his decision.
Mr. Mix said Thursday night that he and council members had some good discussions that resulted in coming to an understanding about what it would take for him to stay and “effectively run the city.”
He also said that he likes his job.
Despite the uproar of the last couple of weeks, Mr. Mix came to work in the same manner, he said.
“Every day I went to work and did the work I always did,” he said.
That also would have occurred if he decided not to remain at the helm of city hall.
“I’d still do the work until Dec. 31,” he said.
While the details must be worked out, the proposed contract will be for two years.
After talking to Mr. Mix late Thursday afternoon, the mayor contacted council members individually with the news that Mr. Mix agreed to stay on.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she was “pleased” that Mr. Mix will continue to be the city manager.
“After meeting with Mr. Mix last week, it was obvious he truly loves his job and city staff respects him,” she said in a statement.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who was at the center of why Mr. Mix was thinking about not renewing his contract, said he was “absolutely” glad that Mr. Mix will remain in the job.
“It’s good news,” he said. “He’s a decent man and his staff and employees like him. He’s respected.”
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey also said he’s glad that Mr. Mix made the decision to stay, adding that he’s “very pleased that we came together and satisfied Ken’s concerns.”
On Tuesday night, Councilwoman Ruggiero and Mayor Smith met with Mr. Mix in a closed-door meeting to persuade him to stay on. They promised him that the entire council supported him and his staff.
They also assured him that he would no longer be hindered in the way he does his job.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she wished that the majority of council knew in advance that Mr. Mix had some concerns. She added that she is “pleased that council has been able to work through those concerns to Mr. Mix’s satisfaction.”
“Time to move forward,” she said.
Councilman Olney stressed that he did not have a problem with Mr. Mix. Instead, he said, Mr. Mix ended up in the middle of some heated disagreements between him and the mayor.
When Mr. Mix notified council members that he did not plan to renew his contract, he didn’t provide a reason why, but Councilman Olney’s behavior micromanaging city government has been blamed for his decision.
In the days that followed Mr. Mix’s announcement of his planned departure, the five elected officials started coming up with a plan to change his mind.
