WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix left the walls in his third-floor corner office in City Hall empty for the past 10 months.
But now that the City Council appointed Mr. Mix to the position on a permanent basis, after serving on an interim basis since Jan. 24, he’ll start thinking how he’ll want to decorate the walls.
“I guess it’s no longer temporary,” he said about the change in situations.
Mr. Mix, 60, will just do what he’s been doing since he was called on to fill the position after former City Manager Rick Finn resigned on Jan. 24.
The new permanent city manager will continue to work on a variety of city projects and issues, with different things popping up every day.
But that’s what he likes about the job. It’s different every day. He never knows what might end up as the priority of the day, he said.
“It’s a challenge,” he said.
On Friday morning, for instance, he met with members of the Planning Department and City Engineer Michael Delaney to go over what might be coming up with the Metropolitan Planning Organization — a group consisting of city, county and state Department of Transportation officials who look at transportation issues — at a meeting in a couple of weeks.
He’ll soon start meeting with department heads to devise a strategy for next year’s budget while the city continues to deal with the financial impact from the pandemic.
The coronavirus shut down the local economy when it hit in March, leaving the city with a cut in sales revenues.
The city was forced to react to the pandemic and the financial fallout it caused.
Able to use a more planned strategy, Mr. Mix hopes to look at individual aspects of the 2021-2022 budget and see how each one fits.
His staff also will have to come up with plans for state mandates for police reform and an overall plan to react to the pandemic by April 1.
Mr. Mix is familiar to City Hall and the way that city government works. He worked 30 years in the Planning Department, with a brunt of that time as the head of it.
The Great Bend native retired in 2016 to work on his organic farm in Carthage.
But then he got a call on a cold Friday afternoon last January that Mr. Finn resigned amid allegations that he caused a hostile work environment. Council members needed someone right away to take over and he accepted the interim position.
During his 30 years in City Hall, he worked for six different interim and permanent city managers, including Mary A. Corriveau, who they developed a close friendship and working relationship.
Described as calm with a steady approach, Mr. Mix has developed his own management and leadership style, so he doesn’t think he’s similar to any of the city administrators he worked for.
Mr. Mix, who was involved in planning and development of today’s Watertown, had no intentions to continue in the job on a permanent basis, Then the pandemic hit and he led the city through the financial crunch.
City staff and council members encouraged him to stay on, so he applied. With 29 applicants, he was widely seen as the clear favorite.
“If I could do something good and right, it might be worth staying around,” he said.
He’s also finding that he’s had to learn about some of the other departments that he didn’t have much involvement when he was the planning and community coordinator. Mr. Mix has to have a broader view of the city now, he explained.
City Comptroller James E. Mills and his successor in the Planning Department, Michael A. Lumbis, are both that he’s back at City Hall, saying he will provide his 30 years of experience.
“We’re excited to be working with him again and continue to work on some projects and visions we got to work on when he was with the city before,” Mr. Lumbis said.
Previously, Mr. Mills worked with the city manager for 14 years.
“I think he’s going to be a great city manager,” he said.
The organic farm in Carthage that Mr. Mix has worked since retiring will now have to wait.
Mr. Mix, a father of two grown sons, is back at City Hall for two years. Council members intend to approve a two-year contract at their Nov. 16 meeting. He will be paid an annual salary of $130,000.
