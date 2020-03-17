WATERTOWN — Kenneth A. Mix will remain as city manager through the end of the year.
The City Council on Monday night unanimously agreed to have Mr. Mix to stay on in the interim position for the remainder of 2020.
Mr. Mix was brought on to the position after Rick Finn abruptly resigned on Jan. 24 amid accusations that he created a hostile work environment. On that day, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith arranged for Mr. Mix to replace Mr. Finn until a new city manager could be found.
At the time, it was going to be more of a temporary arrangement.
Council members decided Mr. Mix will provide the needed experience and leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. With Monday’s agreement, the search for Mr. Finn’s replacement also will be extended until the end of the year.
Mr. Mix will be in the position during a “critical time” with what’s going on with the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Smith said, thanking him and city staff for spending much of the weekend putting together a plan for the pandemic.
Mr. Mix, who worked 30 years in the city planning department before retiring five years ago, will be paid $122,400 for his services as city manager during the term that expires Dec. 31.
The arrangement also won’t affect Mr. Mix financially for his retirement, the mayor said.
Monday’s council meeting may be the last that the public will be able attend for a while because of the pandemic. The mayor announced earlier in the day that the public will not be able to attend council meetings until the outbreak is over.
City Hall will remain open until the first COVID-19 case is confirmed in Jefferson County, but that would probably change by the end of the week, the mayor said.
“We’ll continue to do business,” the mayor said, adding council meetings will continue without the public.
All city council meetings are live-streamed on the city’s website.
Once the building closes to the public, a sign will be placed at the front door with phone numbers of city departments. People will have to call city officials beforehand to arrange to meet with them, City Clerk Ann M. Saunders said.
The public will still be able to get building permits, vital restrictions and other documents, and pay water and other bills.
“It might take a little longer,” Mayor Smith said.
