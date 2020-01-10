WATERTOWN — A mobile home in Evergreen Park on LeRay Street caught fire twice on Friday.
City firefighters fought a blaze on the porch of the home, 933 LeRay St., lot 214, on Friday afternoon, then returned about 6:15 p.m. to extinguish flames that spread along one side and into the attic.
Fire Chief Dale C. Hermon said he believes the first fire on the porch was caused by a cigarette from one of the workers renovating the space for new occupants, a couple who were not at the property when either blaze ignited. One of the embers from the afternoon fire must have then traveled into the home and kindled the second blaze hours later, Mr. Hermon said.
“The owners were in the process of having it worked on and rehabilitated so they could move in,” Mr. Hermon said.
The second fire scorched one side of the home, charred the attic, burned the roof and compromised the trusses, Mr. Hermon said. The first fire on the porch damaged siding, decking material and some electrical wiring.
No one was injured during either incident, Mr. Hermon said.
City police, Guilfoyle Ambulance Services and the Fort Drum Fire Department also responded to the scene Friday evening for the second blaze.
“We knocked it down in 10 minutes,” Mr. Hermon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.