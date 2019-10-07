PAMELIA — An undercover drug investigation led to the arrest of a woman and the seizure of money, drugs, drug-weighing equipment and an electric stun gun last week in the town of Pamelia.
During the months-long investigation, information developed that illegal drugs were being sold from this location, which led to a search warrant being issued for Jamie L. Pierce, 35, her vehicle, and her room at the Fort Drum Studio Tel, 23442 State Route 37.
On October 4, she was stopped outside of U Store of Watertown in her 2002 blue Jeep Liberty and arrested for both second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to investigator Jerry D. Golden, she was known to the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force and had issues in the past.
The task force was assisted by members of the Watertown Police Department ID Unit and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office road patrol.
At the conclusion of the search warrant, the following items were allegedly seized:
- $3422 in US currency.
- 339.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
- 11.5 grams of heroin
- Digital scales and packaging material.
- An electric stun gun
According to police, additional charges are still pending as the investigation continues.
