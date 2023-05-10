CARTHAGE — Described by emcee Robert M. Sligar as one of the best nights of the year, community members gathered March 27 at the Elks Lodge 1792 to fete Jody C. Mono of Natural Bridge as the 2022 Carthage Citizen of the Year. The award is presented by Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, is made on the basis of “citizenship” or “contribution in the civic or social welfare activity.” Entries are judged on five key areas — citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication and motivation.

Mr. Sligar said people like Mrs. Mono are what makes the greater Carthage area a “community of choice.”

