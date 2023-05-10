CARTHAGE — Described by emcee Robert M. Sligar as one of the best nights of the year, community members gathered March 27 at the Elks Lodge 1792 to fete Jody C. Mono of Natural Bridge as the 2022 Carthage Citizen of the Year. The award is presented by Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, is made on the basis of “citizenship” or “contribution in the civic or social welfare activity.” Entries are judged on five key areas — citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication and motivation.
Mr. Sligar said people like Mrs. Mono are what makes the greater Carthage area a “community of choice.”
Elks Exalted Ruler Andrew Smith said the fraternal organization is involved as a way to give back to the community.
Mrs. Mono was nominated by fellow Carthage Food Pantry volunteers, Decima Chiasson, Linda Tanner and Susan K. Coughlin.
Ms. Chiasson spoke about her friend during the dinner, pointing out Mrs. Mono has volunteered for years in many capacities, most notably through Village Ecumenical Ministries which includes the Carthage Food Pantry.
“Jody is a numbers person,” Ms. Chiasson said, noting Mrs. Mono has been with VEM for 15 years and in 2022 the food pantry served 3,711 people, “So, you can see how many lives she has touched during her time at the with the food pantry.”
The nominator also noted the honoree helped to in the Angel Tree program serving 243 families and another 246 for Christmas dinners.
“Not only is Jody a numbers person, she is a people person — it is very unique to find someone who is both a numbers person and a people person,” Ms. Chiasson said. “Jody thinks outside of the box. She set up an emergency fund to give assistance to those in need and gas cards to help people who have to travel for medical appointments.”
During the banquet in her honor, Mrs. Mono received proclamations from the villages of Carthage and West Carthage, Senator Mark Walczyk, Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush along with a gift from the chamber and a check for $1,135 from Carthage Savings and Loan to be donated to a charity of her choice.
Village of Carthage president Michael Astafan noted the proclamation declared April 26 as Jody Mono Day.
“Jody doesn’t look for recognition,” he said. “She is a very giving person of great significance as a human being. Without good people like Jody, the world would not survive.”
When Carthage Savings president Dale Klock presented her with a $1,135 check, for which the amount refers to the more than 135 years the bank has served the community, Mrs. Mono did not miss a beat when she told him she would donate it to VEM.
“I chose to give it to VEM so it can be used for whatever ministry need it,” she explained. “The food pantry is not the only ministry, there is the nursing home visits, Christmas dinners. The money can go whereever it is needed.”
When given her turn to speak, Mrs. Mono gave thanks.
“Thank you all, no one can do it alone,” she said. “I just thank God for each and every one of you, because without this generous community we wouldn’t be able to do the things that we do. There are a lot of people in need. The numbers go up and down and they will go up again. We could use more volunteers.”
Mr. Sligar noted after she spoke, “to recruit at an event in her honor is a true volunteer.”
After the presentations, Ms. Chiasson pointed out, “there were a lot of people nominated, I’m glad she was the one selected.”
While being congratulated by attendees, Mrs. Mono said, “I’m overwhelmed, I’m honored. I’m so honored. The people that I am joining now on this journey is just so amazing.”
The Citizen of Year said she was thankful for the honor since gave exposure to the work of the Village Ecumenical Ministries and the its food pantry.
The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting took place during the banquet.
Chamber president Tina Lanier said it had been a “great year for the chamber.”
“With COVID is behind us, community members are stepping out more and coming to events,” she said, noting the Fireworks Festival, Christmas Parade and Winterfest were well attended.
“We had the largest participation to date for the Ladies Fry Pan Toss at Winterfest,” the chamber president said.
Upcoming events include the opening of the Carthage Farmers Market Friday, May 26, with new hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a Business After Hours event at Carthage Free Library May 10 and the welcoming of a new chamber director.
During the chamber dinner, a 50/50 raffle was held with the proceeds donated to the VEM Food Pantry in Mrs. Mono’s honor. Michael O’Shaughnessy won the raffle and donated his share to the food pantry to bring the total to $210.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.