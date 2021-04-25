CARTHAGE — Due to the recent snow, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce postponed its celebration in observance of the Month of the Military Child. The ceremony is now scheduled for 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Village Green on State Street.
Luminary bags will be lit in honor of the dependents of service members. The public is invited to walk or drive by to see display. In case of inclement weather the event will be held at the Farmers Market Pavilion, Riverside Drive.
