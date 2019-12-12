WATERTOWN — The city’s hydroelectric plant is again scheduled to shut down temporarily for more major repairs, this time in the summer of 2020.
But city engineer Michael J. Delaney said the renovations should be the last needed for awhile to bring the Marble Street plant to optimal operating condition. The plant powers city buildings and provides it with revenue.
Workers will repair the deteriorated trash rack, which prevents debris from entering and damaging the plant, the cap and spillway, as well as dredge out the canal to remove detritus, Mr. Delaney said. The renovations, which could last two to three months, have been scheduled for whenever the flow of the Black River will reach its lowest, or sometime between June and August. When the flow of the Black River drops, less water passes through the plant to generate hydroelectricity, making it the best time to shut down the plant for repairs to mitigate the loss of revenue for the city, Mr. Delaney said.
“It may not be a continuous shutdown,” he said. “It maybe a shutdown, back online, (etc.)”
Mr. Delaney discussed the upcoming projects at an Advantage Watertown meeting on Thursday, when he said the city plans to submit a request for proposals from contractors for the work in January.
While the plant is “not in any imminent danger,” Mr. Delaney said the repairs would mitigate the possibility for emergency fixes and prevent more deterioration to the plant, both of which would cost the city more money.
“These should address all major items we currently have at the plant,” he said, “where we don’t have any outstanding inefficiencies that should be addressed.”
The plant supplies electricity to more than 20 city buildings and properties. After using the energy from the hydroelectric plant for its buildings, the city sells its excess power to National Grid.
The city recently replaced the 91-year-old excitation system at the plant, a $375,000, month-and-a-half project that began in mid-October and temporarily put the plant out of commission.
In the summer of 2018, the plant was out of operation for about three months so workers could fix one of its turbines and a 90-foot-long crack in the building wall. The shutdown caused a $400,000 loss in revenue.
Repairing the spillway was previously scheduled for earlier this year, but Mr. Delaney said the city decided to group it with the other upcoming projects to reduce construction costs.
City Manager Rick Finn said the city had previously deferred renovations like the upcoming projects that are essential for preserving the efficiency of the plant. The recent council’s effort to enhance the plant “speaks well” to its desire to maintain an important community asset, he said.
“Everything should be pretty much updated when we get this next project done,” Mr. Finn said.
The city is nearing the end of a franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid that began in 1991 and expires in 2029, when the company will pay the city 34.7 cents per kwh.
