WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.
The warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands, the weather service said, with about 7 to 13 inches of snow expected in the most persistent lake snows. Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in some areas, and winds gusting as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing snow.
A lakeshore flood warning is also in effect for Jefferson and Oswego counties. The warning will go into effect at 7 p.m. Monday and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors and other low-lying areas along the shoreline, according to the weather service. Shoreline erosion is also expected.
For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches.
A hazardous weather outlook also remains in effect for parts of St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties, which will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Other parts of those same counties are under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow is expected, the weather service said, and total snow accumulations is expected to reach from 3 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts up to 12 inches possible above 2,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will persist Monday afternoon into the evening.
