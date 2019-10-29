JEFFERSON COUNTY — Reported stolen items are showing up in backyards in Black River, coming after more than 20 people in the area reported their car was broken into over the weekend.
Black River Police Chief Steven Wood said there were 14 vehicles broken into in his village starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. Mr. Wood said the items stolen mostly included change, a wallet, a purse and some electronics. The majority of break-ins were on West Remington Street, with a couple on Maple Street and Leray Street.
There were also at least eight break-ins in the city of Watertown Sunday night and Monday morning.
A few days later, on Monday, a Black River resident reported finding a wallet and purse in their backyard. Black River police and state police responded. Mr. Wood said the complainant found the items to be suspicious, and the resident is not a suspect.
Mr. Wood said his department is assisting the state police in its investigation. He was unclear whether troopers had located a suspect. The state police has not yet responded to a request for further information.
This wasn’t the only theft spree in recent weeks. On Oct. 15, Mr. Wood said there was a reported vehicle theft in Watertown. A car was alleged to have been stolen from what appeared to be a football coach. The jacker apparently stopped in Black River and dumped football equipment and other materials on the side of the road. When police responded to the dumping, two residents around the location told police their vehicles had been broken into.
“This is not typical for Black River to have this many thefts,” Mr. Wood said. “We are always reminding people that they should take their valuables out of their car.”
He also said motorists should make an effort to lock their vehicles at night and leave things out of plain view. Mr. Wood also said people with any information about the recent break-ins are asked to contact the Black River Police Department or New York State Police.
