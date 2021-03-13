NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Katherine M. Schlegel was the “mom” of the friend group, making food for them or confirming they made it home safely after a night out.
She was the one who asked a person with disabilities to the prom, but she would later become identified for a period of time as “Victim 1,” coming after she died from a fatal dose of the party drug Molly supplied by a Fort Drum soldier.
Former Spc. Lagaria Slaughter, who was stationed at Fort Drum in 2018, was sentenced last month to 15 months in prison for supplying the drug to Ms. Schlegel at a concert in New York City. She overdosed on the drugs and died two days later. Se was 20 years old.
It appears Ms. Schlegel, who was from New Canaan, Conn., and was studying marine biology in college at the time, went to the Electric Zoo music festival in September 2018 with a group of friends.
“The night before, I helped her make some food to bring with her,” said Elena P. Schlegel, her mother. “She was always the person who took care of everybody and organized everything.”
Mr. Slaughter was, at the time, organizing a trip to the festival with other service members. He had also allegedly been involved in trafficking LSD and Molly to people off Fort Drum at that time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A later search of his barracks on Fort Drum would recover 10 capsules of Molly, 55 doses of LSD and drug packaging materials.
Mr. Slaughter went to the festival and met a man named Tanner Howell, another service member who was stationed at Fort Drum and part of Ms. Schlegel’s group of friends at the festival. Mr. Howell was friends with Ms. Schlegel’s boyfriend, who was also stationed at Fort Drum. Ms. Schlegel had met her boyfriend through a network of friends and they would end up dating at about the same time they went to a military ball on post together in May 2019, roughly four months before she died.
At the festival, Mr. Howell allegedly paid $560 in exchange for 57 capsules of Molly from Mr. Slaughter.
“Tanner came to our house once,” Mrs. Schlegel said. “These guys were in the United States Army and I thought, ‘Well, they kind of have to be good guys.’ I dropped him off and said thank you for your service and then three months later my daughter is dead because of him.”
Ms. Schlegel later took the Molly inside a venue at the festival and started to overdose on it.
“She was being carried out of there passed out and nobody saw that?” Mrs. Schlegel said. “There is not enough security; there’s not enough law enforcement.”
After speaking with investigators, Mrs. Schlegel said her daughter was not immediately taken to a hospital after she began overdosing. Instead, her friends brought her back to the place they had been staying. It wasn’t until later when an ambulance was called, and even then her friends weren’t being honest with EMS personnel about what had happened.
“The thing I’m most relieved about, I guess is I know that if they had taken her to the hospital, she wouldn’t have died,” Mrs. Schlegel said.
Grief works in mysterious and unpredictable ways. It’s been nearly three years since her daughter has died. She’s already gone through the initial tragedy and wondering why they didn’t just take her to a hospital. Now her mind has switched to those who were accountable, and she knows they must feel it knowing that she might have lived had they acted sooner.
“That was important because they need to know they messed up on that,” she said.
Mrs. Schlegel is speaking out about her daughter because she wants to do her part to lessen these types of overdoses. She knew nothing about the drugs, and her daughter didn’t do them, she said, but it’s the moment they got caught in.
“Be mindful of these concerts,” she said, “and the Army needs to know that this is going on. It can’t be silenced.”
Mr. Howell, who was also charged with one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute Molly, has a case still pending.
During the Zoom sentencing hearing, Mr. Slaughter had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. The guidelines were for him to receive 12 to 18 months in prison, so the judge gave him 15.
“Fifteen months was a good settling point,” Mrs. Schlegel said. “There is no amount of time that makes sense to me.”
Mrs. Schlegel and her husband, Steve, watched Mr. Slaughter — flanked by his parents — break down and apologize at the hearing, saying he was caught up in something terrible and suffering from depression.
“I wanted to believe him,” she said. “You have to give someone the benefit of the doubt, and I hope he was sincere about that and I hope he can turn his life around.”
She then took notice of Mr. Slaughter’s parents behind him.
“I said to him, ‘You get to see your mom and dad every night, and your mom gets to kiss you every night, and I’m never going to be able to do that again,’” she said, “‘and you need to be held accountable for that, and I hope while you’re in prison, you think about it and you can change your life and do something valuable.’”
