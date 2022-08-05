WATERTOWN — A motorcycle club is raising money to provide school supplies to students in Watertown .
Muleskinners RC Watertown, a club that formed recently, is opening a public campaign to raise money to provide 2,000 students in Watertown with backpacks filled with school supplies.
Brett Goodman, president of the club, said in a press release Wednesday that “each donation will ensure that a child is prepared to learn and grow as a contributing member of our community and will help alleviate the burden often placed on parents and teachers to supply children with necessary supplies.”
He wrote that the club is off to a good start with a donation of 100 supply-filled bags from European Motors LLC and Roadside Warriors LLC.
“Now we’re looking to the community members to help us do more,” he wrote. “Individuals and businesses alike can help the Muleskinners reach this important goal.”
To participate in the Muleskinners 2022 Backpack Drive, visit www.muleskinnersny.com and click the “donate” tab. Any business that would like to help sponsor the initiative can contact the club directly at 315-775-8338 or info@muleskinnersny.com.
Mr. Goodman said the initiative is in its early stages, and schools would likely help identify those who might need supplies, but he also added that anyone in need can reach out to the club via Facebook, phone or email.
