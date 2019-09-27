CHAMPION — A motorcycle driven by a 26-year-old Watertown man skidded about 300 feet after he was thrown from his bike in an accident on State Route 26 about two miles outside of Champion center on Friday afternoon.
The driver, Keegan Dick, was taken by a LifeNet helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries, according to State Trooper Terry W. Countryman.
Although the investigation into the accident was not yet completed, Trooper Countryman confirmed it happened when Mr. Dick was attempting to pass multiple vehicles and one of those vehicles also pulled out to pass, however, it was not clear who had pulled out to pass first.
Derek Potter, of Carthage, said he hadn’t seen anyone else passing when he moved his white four-door Jeep Wrangler to pass the silver Nissan Versa driven by a Beaver Falls woman who preferred not to be named.
The skidding motorcycle damaged both the passenger side rear bumper and wheel well of the Jeep and the rear bumper on the driver’s side of the Nissan as it ricochetted between them, Mr. Potter said, before it finally came to rest in the grass on the opposite side of the road.
Mr. Dick was alert and coherent at the scene and called his brother, Brian Robertson also of Watertown, to tell him about the accident and ask him to pick up the remains of the bike and his belongings.
“Seeing him not dead has brightened by day,” Mr. Robertson said, “It could have been much worse.”
Mr. Robertson said the accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. as Mr. Dick was returning to his job in Carthage from Watertown.
Mr. Dick primarily suffered from “a lot of road rash,” Mr. Robertson said, but EMTs from the Carthage Rescue Squad told him Mr. Dick should be checked for internal and head injuries as well.
Trooper Countryman said there had also been concern that Mr. Dick’s leg may have been broken.
Along with a friend, Mr. Robertson helped to collect the various pieces of the motorcycle that were strewn down the road and loaded the heavily damaged bike onto the back of a pick-up truck to be taken away.
No other injuries were reported.
The West Carthage Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
