WATERTOWN — A motorcyclist who crashed his bike near Shakers Bar on Arsenal Street at 2 a.m. Saturday remained in critical condition at Upstate Medical Center Tuesday, police said.
Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said Jacob G. Thomas, 28, of Watertown, lost control of his motorcycle in front of the bar, which is just before the temporary Arsenal Street bridge. He was driving west from Public Square when he crashed, police said.
Mr. Thomas was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center and then to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
The Jefferson County sheriff’s department, state police, city fire and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service provided assistance at the scene.
