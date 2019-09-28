WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a motorcycle crash on the Arsenal Street bridge early Saturday morning that left its driver seriously injured.
The accident happened about 2 a.m. when the motorcyclist was traveling west, a Jefferson County 911 dispatcher confirmed.
The bridge was shut down until about 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
The driver was reportedly taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, and listed in critical condition.
