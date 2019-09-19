EVANS MILLS — A motorcyclist suffered what police described as minor injuries when his vehicle was struck by an SUV at the main intersection in the village Thursday morning.
“I was going through the intersection. I had looked both ways and, I don’t know, but I didn’t see him,” said Tracy Staggers, of the town of LeRay, who was driving the black SUV.
Alan O’Donnell, also of LeRay, was injured at about 11:15 a.m. when his motorcycle collided with Ms. Staggers’ SUV as she pulled away from the Main Street stop sign and into his path on LeRay Street, said Black River-Evans Mills Police Chief Steven C. Wood.
“It was a simple case of failure to yield the right of way,” Chief Wood said.
Before being transported to Samaritan Medical Center, Ms. Staggers said Mr. O’Donnell had been sitting up and talking, reassuring her that he was OK and attempting to stand up.
Chief Wood said Mr. O’Donnell’s injuries at the scene included cuts to his knees, hand and wrist and confirmed that he was “conscious and alert.”
Both the motorcycle and the SUV were damaged and towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.