ALEXANDRIA BAY — A motorcyclist was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, for treatment of injuries after a motorcycle and truck collided on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Route 26 and County Route 2 in the town of Alexandria, state police stated in a press release.
According to the release, Randy J. Murphy, 21, LaFargeville, was traveling north on County Route 2 at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday when he turned left at the intersection and into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle that was being operated by Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, Alexandria Bay, that was traveling east on Route 26.
