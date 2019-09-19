EVANS MILLS — A motorcyclist suffered what police described as minor injuries Thursday when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle in the village.
Black River-Evans Mills Police Chief Steven C. Wood said Alan O’Donnell, of Evans Mills, was injured at about 11:15 a.m. when an SUV operated by Tracy Staggers, also of Evans Mills, pulled away from a stop sign at LeRay and Main streets and into the path of Mr. O’Donnell’s motorcycle. Ms. Staggers told the Times she did not see the motorcycle before failing to yield the right of way for it.
Chief Wood said Mr. O’Donnell was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for treatment of cuts to his knees, hand and wrist.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
