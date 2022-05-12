WATERTOWN — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast will return in June.
Organizers of the festival held by St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., announced Thursday that the annual event featuring rides, games, raffles, Italian food specialties and more will kick off June 24.
This will be the 104th version of the feast. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.
Grounds will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25. On Sunday, June 26, grounds will be open from 1 to 10 p.m., with a religious procession at 5 p.m. The event will be capped with a giant fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on June 26.
