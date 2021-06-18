CARTHAGE — Mr. and Mrs. Duane F. Brouty, Jackson Lane, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 17.
Mr. Brouty, son of the late Glenn and Lucretia Brouty, married Elaine Abel, daughter of the late Kenneth and Eleanor Abel, on June 17, 1961, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Indian River, Town of Croghan, with the Rev. Aquinas A. Crowly officiating.
Honor attendants were Donald Abel, brother of the bride; and Muriel (Brouty) Purcell, sister of the groom.
Mr. and Mrs. Brouty owned and operated a dairy farm on Ridge Road, Castorland, for 33 years before retiring in 1994. Mr. Brouty also operated Brouty’s Firewood Service for many years and still cuts and sells firewood from their home.
In 1994, the couple opened Country Floral and Craft Shop, operated from their home and attend the Lowville Farm and Craft Market on Saturdays.
Mr. Brouty attended Father Leo Memorial School, Croghan. He purchased Black River Valley Farm, Ridge Road, in May of 1961.
Mrs. Brouty graduated in 1960 from Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls.
The couple has four daughters and three sons-in-law, Rhonda and G. Douglas LaMont, Glenfield; Penny and Phil Hewett, Clearwater, Fla.; Marcia and Todd Ortlieb and Dianna Brouty, all of Lowville; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Duane and Cindi Brouty II, Glenfield; Rodney and Joyce Brouty, Castorland; and Freddie and Lisa Brouty, Croghan; 23 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.
