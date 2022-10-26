WATERTOWN — Minor injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash on Towne Center Drive Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff’s deputy on scene said.
The deputy said that a black vehicle was headed toward Target when it collided with a red vehicle.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — Minor injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash on Towne Center Drive Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff’s deputy on scene said.
The deputy said that a black vehicle was headed toward Target when it collided with a red vehicle.
The red vehicle failed to yield to the black vehicle, the deputy said.
Two minor injuries were reported, and at least one of those people was going to transport themselves to the hospital.
A National Grid truck was also hit when it was stopped at the stop sign and the red vehicle was pushed into the National Grid truck.
The red vehicle was T-boned and the momentum pushed the vehicle into the National Grid truck.
Two vehicles were towed from the scene. The National Grid vehicle was going to be driven away. The sheriff’s deputy said there was only minor damage to the truck.
A portion of Towne Center Drive was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was on scene along with the Watertown Town Fire Department and town ambulance.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.