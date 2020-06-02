CALCIUM — There are “multiple” fatalities after a vehicle traveling on Route 11 ran off the road and struck multiple trees and possibly the frame of a billboard early Tuesday morning.
Emergency personnel responded to 24419 Route 11 at around 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday. Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, who was on the scene for hours, said it appears a single vehicle was traveling southbound when it exited the left side of the road and struck multiple trees. It’s possible it struck a billboard as well.
Several fire departments, the sheriff’s office, state police, city police and forensic photographers were on the scene for hours as a portion of Route 11 was closed to traffic completely.
The sheriff said there are multiple fatalities as a result of the crash. She didn’t specify how many.
Those who died were pronounced dead at the scene. No one was taken to the hospital.
“It’ll be a while before we are able to release much more information,” Ms. O’Neill said. “It’s not because we don’t want to, it’s just a complicated scene.”
The sheriff said at 10 a.m. that she had recently left the scene. The road had since been reopened as of around 9:30 a.m., but the scene is still active with investigators.
“I checked on them,” she said of the responders who had been on the scene for hours. “They’re doing OK and they know they have a job to do.”
