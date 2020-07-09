PLESSIS — More than a half-dozen fire departments have been battling a forest fire for days, resulting in nearly seven acres of wooded area being turned black.
It was a suspected small brush fire that got out of control on Sunday. It started on flat rock covered in moss, which had dried to the point it crunched after contact with a boot.
The problem with a fire starting on flat rock with shallow soil on it is embers seep into the cracks and settle there, waiting to rekindle after firefighters leave.
There were about eight departments on Route 26, spraying burnt trees and dumping water on their heads to stay cool.
“It has taken a toll on our firefighters out here,” Plessis Fire Chief Mike Hunter said. “That’s been a real challenge for us.”
Firefighters left on Sunday thinking they had extinguished the blaze, but keeping in the back of their minds that they would go back.
And three days later, on Wednesday, the forest fire rekindled. They went back and dumped well over 50,000 gallons of water in the same area, Mr. Hunter said.
The chief said he suspects a small brush fire got out of control and started spreading in the area, but the exact cause has yet to be confirmed. No one has been injured and it was unclear if firefighters would have to return again. He said between five and seven acres have burned.
Departments that have been there are from Plessis, Clayton, Redwood, LaFargeville, Theresa, Fishers Landing, Alexandria Bay and Wellesley Island.
