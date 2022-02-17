There’s a fourth candidate in the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District — Wayne County native John Murtari.
Mr. Murtari, 64, was originally seeking the Republican nomination for the former 24th District represented by Congressman John M. Katko, R-Camillus, but when the new lines were drawn Mr. Murtari decided to run in the new 24th District, which covers most of the Lake Ontario shoreline from Niagara Falls to northern Jefferson County.
In an interview Thursday, Mr. Murtari said he began his campaign to oppose Rep. Katko after he voted to impeach former President Donald J. Trump in early 2021. Mr. Murtari said he wants to see people who listen to their constituents in Congress, something he said Mr. Katko didn’t do.
As he runs for the new 24th District, Mr. Murtari said he wants to stand out as an independent, honest and forthright man of the people.
“A theme of my campaign, it’s a different kind of candidate, a different campaign,” he said. “I’m doing a commitment to honesty and to speaking forthrightly with folks.”
He said he doesn’t believe the behavior of former President Trump was appropriate, but said his policies were always right-on and necessary.
Mr. Murtari said he’s concerned about the level of vitriol and division coming from Washington. He said he blames current elected officials for fanning the flames of division.
“My thing is, two intelligent people can look at the same set of facts but draw different conclusions based on their life and experiences,” he said. “Let’s talk it over, let’s understand it, but let’s stop condemning each other.”
Mr. Murtari is the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Lyons, roughly equidistant between Rochester and Syracuse. He said he had a simple upbringing there, entrenched in the small-town lifestyle.
“We didn’t have a car until I learned to drive,” he said.
After high school, Mr. Murtari enrolled in the U.S. Air Force Academy and completed his degree in astronautical engineering in 1978. He became an Air Force pilot, then a jet instructor pilot, although he never saw combat.
He said that experience has given him insight into the military and the needs of soldiers. He said he’s excited by the prospect of representing both Fort Drum in Jefferson County and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
“I think that one thing that would be nice up here would be to get someone who’s been in the military in office,” he said.
After leaving the Air Force, he considered joining the Catholic priesthood, but decided to pursue a family six months into seminary, starting off an eventful few decades.
He worked as a software engineer, first for General Electric in 1987, then on a project with Eastman Kodak in 1991. He joined Martin Marietta Corp. in 1993, which merged with Lockheed Corp. to form aerospace technology and arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin in 1995. Mr. Murtari said he worked on a submarine combat system for the U.S. military, and blew the whistle on Marietta’s false reports.
“They were reporting false results to the U.S. Navy,” he said. “Like right out of 60 Minutes.”
He said he tried to convince his superiors to stop falsifying records, but was fired after pushing too hard. He then went to a judge advocate with the Department of Defense in Washington and reported everything he knew.
“Martin Marietta got their hands slapped,” he said. “Nothing really happened.”
That led to his decision to run for Congress the first time, in 1994 as a Democrat. He’s had a long history in the area’s Democratic party, chairing the Democratic committees for the town of Lysander and Onondaga County.
Now, he describes himself as a civil rights activist of sorts, standing up for fathers’ rights after a drawn-out legal battle with his ex-wife. He’s been in jail over protests he organized with a fathers’ rights group he founded, but has never been convicted of a crime.
“I’m probably one of the few candidates running for Congress that’s been handcuffed 45 times,” he said.
Mr. Murtari spent a significant amount of time advocating for fathers’ parental rights in divorce and child custody battles. In 2007, he was charged in federal court after repeatedly entering a federal building in Syracuse, in an attempt to get the attention of then-Sen. Hillary D. Clinton, D-N.Y., for his cause.
He said he has since been a Republican, after seeing the realities of what he called a bloated bureaucracy.
“I was struggling to be with my son, to be a fully engaged parent,” he said. “I found the court system, these people, the government agents I was working with, I was just being processed. They were busy, had a lot of work to do, and they were making key decisions. That didn’t sit right with me, and that pretty much ended my love of the Democratic Party.”
As he looks ahead to the congressional race, Mr. Murtari said he wants to advocate for and facilitate civil discourse among all people.
“I want to be the voice for civil discourse,” he said.
He also supports term limits, and on his website has pledged to serve three terms at most. He said he believes members of Congress need to rotate out regularly to keep viewpoints fresh.
In Congress, Mr. Murtari said he would support policies similar to those of former President Trump, although he would hope to present them with a more even tone.
“Let’s take control of our borders,” he said. “We need a strong military as well.”
He said he would support pressuring North Atlantic Treaty Organization members to pay their fair share for the defense pact, and also said he would support a more restrictive approach to abortion.
“Let’s all agree not to look at it as a method of birth control,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate thing when it happens.”
The Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District has grown since district lines were solidified. Mr. Murtari joins sitting Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, Buffalo-area lawyer Todd J. Aldinger, Geneva-area businessman Mario J. Fratto and Olean-native Andrew McCarthy in running for the party’s nod in the general election.
Thus far, no Democrats have announced plans to run in the district.
