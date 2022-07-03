CLAYTON — Dead muskie fish have been turning up along the St. Lawrence River in recent weeks, making anglers worry that a deadly virus has returned.
A 52-pound female muskellunge was found at a dock in Fishers Landing on Monday. It added to a pattern of dead or dying muskies coming to shore along the St. Lawrence River. There have been similar cases along the stretch of the river from Wolfe Island to Wellesley Island — an area that includes Cape Vincent, Clayton, Fishers Landing and Alexandria Bay — in the last four to six weeks, said Jeffrey T. Garnsey, president of the Clayton-based Save the River organization.
Mr. Garnsey said it’s highly likely that the cause is viral hemorrhagic septicemia, or VHS. The virus affects more than 50 freshwater and marine fish species and in the past has been responsible for killing 70% of the muskie population along the St. Lawrence River.
“Right now there are nightmare scenarios everywhere,” said Mr. Garnsey, who has been a longtime muskie fisherman. “This is ours.”
Mr. Garnsey said VHS originates in invasive species, namely the zebra mussel. Fish like bass and muskie will then eat the mussels, which can transmit the virus. He said fish likely with this virus have not only showed up in Fishers Landing but Cape Vincent and French Creek in Clayton. Just losing one, like the 52-pound female that’s likely somewhere between 12 and 15 years old, can have an impact on the population. It can take years to recover that population.
“This is the apex predator,” Mr. Garnsey said. “If you start knocking out a sizable population of that particular fish, then it becomes a substantially bigger deal than other fish.”
He said there isn’t a way to combat the virus either. It’ll have an impact on anglers along the river.
“It affects not only the reputation of the area,” Mr. Garnsey said. “They already call this the fish of 10,000 casts. There are people that fish their whole lives and maybe catch one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.