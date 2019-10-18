WATERTOWN — The Watertown Local Development Corp. gave the preliminary blessing for a $50,000 grant for facade renovations to the Musselman Building, 221 State St.
The facade program, funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, aims to improve the aesthetics and viability of downtown Watertown by helping finance property owner’s exterior improvements.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the local development corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, said the state must sign off on the approval for the Musselman building grant before the trust can provide it. It would finance 62 percent of the $81,400 in renovations, with 38 percent financed by equity from the owner, a limited liability company based in Deer Park.
Updates would include window pane repair, cornice restoration, new lighting, new awnings, removing the aluminum trim and other work, Mr. Rutherford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.