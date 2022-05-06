WATERTOWN — Jonathan Fisher opened his basement door shortly after midnight Friday and saw a man on the stairs, which led him to hold the burglar at gunpoint with his dog until police arrived.
Mr. Fisher, who lives on Mill Street, is still a bit shaken after he found a man in his basement Friday morning, as his wife and kids were there, too. Mr. Fisher was still able to hold the burglar at gunpoint until police arrived on scene. What’s more: it’s highly possible that the man had been in his basement for hours.
The incident led to the arrest of James R. Jarrett, 31, who lives at 206 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 5. Mr. Jarrett was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and violating probation after he allegedly broke into Mr. Fisher’s home.
According to city police, shortly after midnight, Mr. Fisher was in his bedroom when he heard some noises downstairs. Mr. Fisher checked the front door, but no one was knocking, so he opened the door to his basement and saw Mr. Jarrett standing there. Mr. Fisher, according to city police, then slammed the basement door, locked it and dialed 911. Police said Mr. Jarrett “banged on the door until it broke open,” where he was confronted by Mr. Fisher.
Mr. Fisher then waited in his kitchen with his rifle and dog until police arrived. When they did, Mr. Fisher put his gun down, kennelled his dog and let officers into the house to arrest Mr. Jarrett, police said.
But it appears the story begins hours before a man was held at gunpoint. Hours earlier, shortly after 8 p.m., Mr. Fisher’s wife, Rose, was home with their two kids. Mr. Fisher happened to be at practice for the Watertown Red and Black, where he plays defensive tackle.
Rose said shortly after 8 p.m., she said she was in her living room when she noticed some police activity out her window, but she didn’t pay much attention to it. Shortly afterward, Brosco, their dog, started barking toward the back of the house.
When she went back to look, she noticed the door to her back, enclosed patio was open, but the second door to the outside was closed. Then she said she noticed that the basement door, which has something of a padlock on it and locks from the outside, was open as well. Both open doors seemed odd, but she convinced herself she was just being paranoid and decided to close the back door and lock the basement door.
Turns out, at around 8:08 p.m. a city patrol officer driving down Mill Street recognized Mr. Jarrett and was going to interview him for an unrelated situation. When the officer began pulling over to stop and talk with Mr. Jarrett, the alleged burglar fled into the backyards of houses next to Mr. Fisher’s.
As a result, the Fishers said it seems clear to them that Mr. Jarrett was fleeing from that officer and went into their back door and then hid in the basement. City police say that is a possible explanation.
In the meantime, Mr. Fisher got home at around 9 p.m., and Mrs. Fisher went to work at around 10 p.m.
When midnight came around, Mr. Fisher said he had put his two kids to sleep and was sitting in bed when he heard the banging.
“Something didn’t feel right,” Mr. Fisher said.
He grabbed his rifle, went downstairs and began looking around. His wife had mentioned the odd occurrences of the doors being opened, so he decided to open the basement door.
“I opened it and his face was right there,” Mr. Fisher said.
He said he shut the door and locked it on Mr. Jarrett quickly. That’s when he said Mr. Jarrett began begging him not to dial 911.
Mr. Fisher dialed 911 and told them he had a gun on a man who had broken into his home, and he asked if dispatch could send someone over. Mr. Jarrett eventually broke the door open, but Mr. Fisher sicced his dog Brosco on him. Brosco barked at the door to the basement until Mr. Jarrett backed up and began crying, Mr. Fisher said.
“He deserves a lot of love,” Mr. Fisher said of Brosco.
Police arrived shortly after and were able to take Mr. Jarrett into custody.
“I never put my finger on the trigger and I never put a bullet in the chamber,” Mr. Fisher said. “I was never intending on shooting him.”
Mr. Fisher was then able to give his wife a call and let her know what happened.
“My heart sank to my stomach,” Rose said. “I was freaking out. I was alone in my house with my children with this guy down in my basement.”
Above all, the Fishers are happy that the incident didn’t turn out worse than it could have, but the situation overall was frightening for their family.
“I’m still shaken about it,” Mr. Fisher said. “It’s unsettling that someone was in my house when I have my kids and my wife in there.”
