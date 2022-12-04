HENDERSON — The New York Coalition for Open Governments has found Henderson is in violation of the New York State Open Meetings Law by not posting meeting agendas and documents on their website.
As part of their findings, they say that 72% of towns reviewed did not comply with the law.
New York Coalition for Open Government President Paul W. Wolf said there was a random selection of towns were audited, which in the past have done by population, and towns at the beginning and end of the alphabet.
This time, towns that begin with the letter “H” were randomly selected and two picked from each region in the state.
Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser criticized the coalition and said as far as Henderson goes, nothing is going to change.
“It’s a committee that does absolutely nothing,” he said.
Mr. Glaser said agendas and documents are always available, however, elected officials salaries are not and bids on projects are also not available until all of the bids are submitted.
The grading scale is a pass/fail scale and is determined based on if meeting documents are posted online before their meetings, and whether meeting minutes or recordings of the meeting were online. If a town did both of those, the coalition decides they passed, if they did one or none, they failed.
There is currently no punishment for governments that are not posting state required documents, which Mr. Wolf says is part of the problem.
“There is no entity that has enforcement power when the law is being violated,” he said. “(The public’s) only recourse is to go to court, and that’s expensive and time-consuming, and it’s not like that in other states.”
As part of their report, the coalition states the attorney general should be helping the public.
“While other attorney general websites have information regarding their open meeting laws and online forms to file a complaint, no such information or forms exist on the New York State attorney general’s website,” the report reads. “The attorney general has broad powers and is an office which can be used to educate, monitor, and report local government officials that are not complying with the Open Meeting Law. We would welcome the attorney general becoming more involved as a statewide elected official with open government matters.”
