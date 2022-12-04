Henderson accused of violating law on meetings

New York Coalition for Open Government

HENDERSON — The New York Coalition for Open Governments has found Henderson is in violation of the New York State Open Meetings Law by not posting meeting agendas and documents on their website.

As part of their findings, they say that 72% of towns reviewed did not comply with the law.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.