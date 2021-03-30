WATERTOWN — The four officers who recently pulled a man from a burning hotel room in Watertown have been recognized as officers of the month by a large, national law enforcement organization.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, based in Washington, D.C., announced last week that the United States officers of the month for February were Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies Christian D. Hughes and Nick P. Curtiss, as well as state troopers Sean A. Iles and Joseph R. Fay. The four were among the first on the scene of a fire at the Relax Inn on Route 11 just outside the city on Jan. 11.
They later recalled hearing mumbles coming from the burning hotel room, so they busted down the door and pulled a man — later identified as Robert W. Murphy, 55 — from the room.
Three officers — Deputy Hughes and troopers Fay and Iles — inhaled a significant amount of smoke and were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. Mr. Murphy was also taken to Samaritan to be treated primarily for smoke inhalation, but was later transferred to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
Mr. Murphy would go on to spend days in the hospital but ultimately recovered.
“I really wasn’t thinking much,” Trooper Fay previously said of the incident. “I just knew there was somebody in there who needed our help and that we had to get in there to get him out.”
From his Syracuse hospital room after the incident, Mr. Murphy would go on to thank the officers for what they did for him.
“They risked themselves coming to get me,” he said. “Everything goes out to them.”
His wife, too, was grateful for the officers.
“For them to risk their lives to go in there and pull him out of that fire — there is no award or not enough thank yous or recognition that could be given for that,” said Mr. Murphy’s wife, Tarra S. Murphy.
The Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award Program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.
“These four officers didn’t hesitate to put their own safety aside in saving this man’s life, and the lives of all the sleeping occupants of that motel,” said Marcia Ferranto, chief executive officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the governing organization of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum. “Showing bravery during those harrowing moments made a lasting impact on the lives of all involved.”
