WATERTOWN — Watertown International Airport has announced that the National Weather Service, which maintains the weather station at the airport, has been making repairs to its Automated Surface Observing Systems weather reporting system. This resulted in the system going out of service Monday evening.
The necessary repairs will be completed late Thursday, when the system is expected to be back online.
The airline is working with Fort Drum Weather Squadron to do manual weather observations.
The outage has resulted in five flight cancellations since Monday night between Watertown and Philadelphia through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Passengers are being advised to check the status of their flights with their airline.
