WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service is warning that the Black River could break its banks Sunday.
According to a severe weather alert issues by the service’s monitoring center in Buffalo, the Black River on Sunday afternoon is expected to rise above its “flood stage” — the point at which the water level has risen high enough to flood surrounding areas.
The Black River’s flood stage is 10 feet, and the water level is expected to reach 10.4 feet after midnight. The water level was measured at 9.7 feet at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The service noted that when the water level reaches 10 feet, farmland flooding will likely begin and some roads will flood as well. The weather service is predicting minor damages to riverfront commercial properties in Dexter.
The weather service noted that this flooding event is most similar to an event that occurred on April 8, 2017, when the Black River’s water level reached 10.5 feet.
