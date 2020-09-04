The National Weather Service in Buffalo is advising those at the beach on Friday to stay out of the water.
Strong currents are creating dangerous swimming conditions in Jefferson and Oswego counties, resulting in a beach hazard statement from the weather service.
It’ll remain in effect through 11 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.