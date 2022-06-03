Natural Bridge church celebrating 150 years

NATURAL BRIDGE — The Natural Bridge United Methodist Church is celebrating 150 years and is seeking input to share during a celebration set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at 44035 Church St.
Organizers invite church members and former members to share their memories and experiences of growing up and worshiping in the Natural Bridge church.
On display will be memorabilia of church history. Music will be played and guests who wish to speak may do so. Light refreshments will be served.
“We look forward to your comments and stories of your experiences of worship, Christmas pageants, Easter Sunday, baptisms, weddings, funerals, Sunday School, fundraiser events,” a letter from the church says.
Those who cannot attend are encouraged to email their stories to Rocko2012@twcny.rr.com with subject line “150th Anniversary” or mail to Mark Peebles, PO Box 248, Natural Bridge, NY 13665.
